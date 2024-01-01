No MOQ Limit
QUALITY
PERSONAL CONTACT
QUICK SERVICE
IN HOUSE DESIGN TEAM
WHAT WE DO?
At Five Steps Sports we offer a wide range of custom and stock teamwear with fast turnaround times, exceptional customer service and low minimum order quantities. We are sportspeople too, so we understand what it means when you put on your teams colours. Our commitment to continuous innovation makes the designing and ordering process for our customers as efficient and smooth as possible.
Whether you’re returning to order next year’s kit, or this is your first visit to Five Steps Sports, we want you to feel welcome – like you’re one of our team. Our design team, and easy ordering process is a breeze. Or if you’re wanting assistance from one of our team members, you can easily email us at info@fivestepssports.com.
Good luck for the season!
FEATURED PRODUCTS
OUR PRODUCTION PROCESS
Why choose five steps sports?
Five Steps Sports has been manufacturing customized professional and technically advanced sportswear for over twenty years. The founder of Five Steps Sports, Founder, is a former professional sports player. He understands the importance of quality sports uniforms and the impacts they have on athletes and their performance. Here are a few of the reasons why sports teams choose Five Steps Sports.
Fast Delivery
We understand having the right uniform improves your overall performance. We dispatch orders to you on time and as quickly as possible. We also deliver worldwide via DHL, FedEx and UPS.
Cost Friendly
We aim to provide customized sportswear that doesn’t break the bank. Our wide range of sportswear comes in different styles and colors at affordable prices for you and your team to choose from.
Quality Designs
All of our sportswear offers great benefits to its wearers, such as breathable and moisture control fabric. For our custom designs, we use Italian Sublimation Print Technology for a guaranteed sharper, cleaner and vibrant finish.
This technology also ensures that your customized sporting uniform doesn’t peel or fade, all while being better for the environment.
CUSTOM TEAM
SPORTS UNFORMS
Experience joy by effortlessly setting yourself apart from the masses through unique and innovative design. Express your authentic self with a personalized creation that will be intricately woven into the fabric, ensuring unparalleled freedom of expression. This highly sought-after technique grants you exclusive access to achieve a professional appearance that is second to none.Browse SportsWear
CUSTOM FITNESS / CASUAL WEARS
Enhance your influence by crafting a unique and unparalleled custom design using the cutting-edge technique of sublimation printing. This process offers numerous advantages that grant you complete creative freedom in personalizing your attire. Stay cool and comfortable wherever you are with OMEGAA’s signature Quick-Dri performance fabrics, renowned for their exceptional moisture-wicking properties.
frequently asked questions.
You can place custom order via filling our simple form here. Place Custom Order →
MOQ is as low as 1 kit.
You can literally customize anything like ( colors, logos, design, fabric).
Yes, you can provide your own logo and artwork. We’ll add it at no extra cost.
It usually takes 2 weeks of production time after design / artwork approval and advance deposit.
Pricing vary product-to-product. Please submit an inquiry for exact pricing.
Yes, Of course you can.
No there are no size limitations you can go from smallest size to the largest and even custom sizes.
Almost all fabrics are available. we’ve a wide range.
Yes, we do. We’ve our own in-house design team. And we do not charge for design. Designs are FREE!
Yes, we securely store our clients’ tech-packs, artworks and order details, allowing you to easily reorder additional quantities of your custom sportswear in the future.
Yes, we offer fast and safe worldwide shipping for custom sportswear orders through reliable courier services such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL.